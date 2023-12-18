Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $462.24. 47,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $547.80. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $473.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.