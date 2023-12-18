Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,879 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,637,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,423,000 after purchasing an additional 112,358 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,053,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,979 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 822,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,840,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 432,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA MLPX traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $45.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.