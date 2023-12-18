Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,336,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOX stock traded up $1.56 on Monday, hitting $116.07. 33,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,894. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $79.71 and a twelve month high of $116.11.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

