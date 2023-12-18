Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $167.40. The company had a trading volume of 361,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,189,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.15 and a 200-day moving average of $164.24.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

