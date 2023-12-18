Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $343.35. The stock had a trading volume of 357,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,984. The firm has a market cap of $215.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.24 and its 200 day moving average is $315.57. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $346.96.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

