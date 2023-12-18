Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Amgen by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.35.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $275.22. 194,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,286. The firm has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.55. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 63.97%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.