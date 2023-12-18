Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,755 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $38,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT traded down $3.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.89. 1,141,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,960,042. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $133.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $164.21.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

