Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:GD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $252.65. The stock had a trading volume of 79,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,286. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

