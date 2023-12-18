Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 923 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $258.02. The company had a trading volume of 41,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $216.13 and a one year high of $264.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.60. The company has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.