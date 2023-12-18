Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $246.21. 39,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,437. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.19. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

