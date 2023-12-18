Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,519 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.98. The stock had a trading volume of 319,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,796. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.22. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.