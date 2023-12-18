Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,975 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 178.1% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.02.

Shares of F traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,551,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,460,563. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

