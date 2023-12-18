Trinity Wealth Management LLC Acquires 956 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.06 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.04.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.