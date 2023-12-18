Trinity Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $166.56 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $106.88 and a one year high of $167.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

