Trinity Wealth Management LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $235.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.38 and a fifty-two week high of $236.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

