Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Shares Gap Up to $13.59

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.59, but opened at $14.42. Tronox shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 204,973 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Tronox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

Tronox Trading Up 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29, a PEG ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 2.00.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

