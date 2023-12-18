Truist Financial Cuts Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target to $27.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CUZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CUZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.16. 211,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,463. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4,392.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

