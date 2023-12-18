Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Shares Gap Up to $21.04

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.04, but opened at $22.06. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 178,218 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.06.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $186.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

(Get Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.