Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Tupperware Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE TUP opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83.

Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter worth $101,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 196.0% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 21,077 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 134.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 210,101 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 10.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,676,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 158,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

