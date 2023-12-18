Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.89. Approximately 10,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 58,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TYRA. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

Further Reading

