Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Boosted by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,125 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,428,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,579,391. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a PE ratio of 126.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $63.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

