UBS Group Boosts Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Price Target to $13.00

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TROX. Barclays cut their price objective on Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.86.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. Tronox has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). Tronox had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 337.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

