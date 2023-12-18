UBS Group Cuts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $48.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Devon Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.76.

Shares of DVN opened at $44.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

