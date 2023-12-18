UBS Group Cuts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $183.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $198.00 to $183.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FANG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.75.

Shares of FANG opened at $153.11 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

