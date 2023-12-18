UBS Group Cuts Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $45.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MUR. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.10.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Murphy Oil stock opened at $42.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.28.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $959.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.35 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $50,766.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 24,204 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. RR Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $2,894,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 811,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,785,000 after purchasing an additional 27,373 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $1,594,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

