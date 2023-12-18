UBS Group Cuts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $250.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $269.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a neutral rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $257.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $227.15 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $635,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

