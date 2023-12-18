UBS Group Raises Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $48.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Methanex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Methanex alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MEOH

Methanex Trading Up 1.3 %

MEOH opened at $46.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.51. Methanex has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Methanex had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Methanex will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,618,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,536,000 after acquiring an additional 978,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Methanex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Methanex by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,050,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,323,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth $39,344,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.