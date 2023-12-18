UiPath Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 27,096 call options on the company. This is an increase of 85% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,643 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 779,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $2,613,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 597,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 585,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,989,650 over the last ninety days. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,951 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PATH traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.46. 5,868,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,077,816. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.68 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

