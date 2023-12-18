UiPath Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 27,096 call options on the company. This is an increase of 85% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,643 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on UiPath
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 97,951 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,121 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UiPath Stock Performance
PATH traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.46. 5,868,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,077,816. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.68 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $26.43.
UiPath Company Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UiPath
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Viper winds up as oil prices sink
Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.