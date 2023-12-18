Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Trading Up 4%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) was up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 904,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,168,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $881,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 327,200.0% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 181.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

