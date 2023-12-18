Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.01 and last traded at $9.00. 1,728,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 6,903,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Under Armour last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,607.2% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,470,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,960,000 after buying an additional 1,384,825 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,096,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 661,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Under Armour by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,497,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

