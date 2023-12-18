United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.26 and last traded at $42.32. 1,346,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,436,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UAL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

United Airlines Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.66.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 1,054.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,472,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,757 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,181 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in United Airlines by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,768 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

