United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading 4.9% Higher

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.59 and last traded at $16.59. 149,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 770,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.82.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $988.58 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.28. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CFO John W. Howard acquired 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $75,103.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 16,061 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $239,951.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Howard purchased 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $75,103.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 141,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,687.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 976.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in United Natural Foods by 59.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 579.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in United Natural Foods by 116.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

