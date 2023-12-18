United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,995. The firm has a market cap of $138.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.