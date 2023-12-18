United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after buying an additional 4,129,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after buying an additional 2,295,588 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

