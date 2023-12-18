United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Group Inc.

Northeast Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.61 and a 200-day moving average of $164.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

