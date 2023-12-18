United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:URI opened at $571.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $457.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $581.00.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on URI. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.33.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

