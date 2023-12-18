Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Trading Down 3.3%

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.46 and last traded at $43.51. 5,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 49,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.725 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 228.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.