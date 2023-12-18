Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Up 4.2%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.09 and last traded at $46.38. Approximately 7,151,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 8,137,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

Get Upstart alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Upstart

Upstart Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.30.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $56,823.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,867.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $37,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 363,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,710,278.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $56,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,867.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,141,916. 18.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,283,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Upstart by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Upstart by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,652,000 after purchasing an additional 758,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.