Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Trading Up 4.6%

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 834,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,007,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Get Upwork alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UPWK

Upwork Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.47 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Upwork had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Upwork

In related news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $43,749.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,122.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,735 shares in the company, valued at $850,090.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $43,749.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,122.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,148 shares of company stock valued at $623,581. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 575.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Upwork by 92.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Upwork by 107.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.