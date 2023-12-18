Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.61, but opened at $15.15. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Utz Brands shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 67,960 shares.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.
View Our Latest Analysis on UTZ
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands
Utz Brands Stock Up 3.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54.
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Utz Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.52%.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Utz Brands
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Viper winds up as oil prices sink
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- C4 Therapeutics blasts off: what’s next?
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 3 energy stocks and the truth behind their bargain deals
Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.