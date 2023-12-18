Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.61, but opened at $15.15. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Utz Brands shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 67,960 shares.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen started coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 6.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 32.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 103,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 25,632 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 837,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after buying an additional 29,432 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 19.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 57.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 373,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 135,537 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.19, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.52%.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

