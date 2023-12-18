Vale (NYSE:VALE) Given New $15.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.92. Vale has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vale will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.1541 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vale by 155.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

