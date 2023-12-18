Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st.

NYSE:VLO opened at $128.57 on Monday. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.28.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 19.1% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $274,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,351 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

