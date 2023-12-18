Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Down 5.6%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16. 3,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 7,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VALN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Valneva Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.47.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 51.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valneva SE will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Valneva during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter worth about $858,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

