VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,466 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.58% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 39,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $76.20 on Monday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $79.58.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

