VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Position Boosted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $12,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 29,620 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 69.4% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS:MOAT opened at $84.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.72. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.