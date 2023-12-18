VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,527 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 1.3% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $24,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $84.57. 1,430,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

