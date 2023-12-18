Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.6% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $21,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.22. 394,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,929. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $170.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

