Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Bought by Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.96. 226,654 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.95.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

