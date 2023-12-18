Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $33,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $55.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.58. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

