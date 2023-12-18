Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 175.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,608 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,443,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,250,000 after acquiring an additional 108,384 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after purchasing an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,145,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,043,000 after purchasing an additional 132,171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $1.91 on Monday, hitting $111.60. 31,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,332. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.77 and a 200 day moving average of $109.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $99.03 and a twelve month high of $116.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

